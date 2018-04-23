Kyla Jade: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Voice’ Season 14 Frontrunner

Kyla Jade is a force to be reckoned with on ‘The Voice!’ The singer on Team Blake is definitely in the running to win it all. Here’s what you need to know about Kyla!

1. She got her big break on on Bobby Jones Gospel. Kyla, 33, joined the Nashville Super Choir on Bobby Jones Gospel, which was the longest running gospel show on BET, according to her Voice bio page. She spent 9 years of her life traveling with the show before taking time off to care for her family. Kyla thought it would be hard for her to get back into the business after taking a hiatus.

2. Kyla has a major connection to The Voice family! After her break, she auditioned as a background vocalist for Jennifer Hudson, 36, a former coach on The Voice. Jennifer “supports Kyla, pushes her and has been a huge motivator for Kyla to audition for The Voice.” On April 4, 2018, Kyla posted a sweet throwback photo of herself with Jennifer. “Perfect day for this to pop up on my timeline #issaWCW to my beautiful, talented, sweet as pie, crazy singing bosslady @iamjhud!” she captioned the Instagram.

3. She has provided background vocals for some of music’s greatest singers. Kyla has toured with artists like Wynonna Judd, 53, Fred Hammond, 57, and Patti LaBelle, 73. She’s put in the effort, and now it’s her time to shine on The Voice!

4. She founded LoveJade Inc., her own music entertainment company, in 2012. “Under this umbrella, she provides various services to enhance and diversify music entertainment and education,” Kyla wrote on her official website.

5. Gospel music is her favorite genre. Kyla’s got a voice that can sing any song, but her true love lies in gospel music. “Gospel music is the only story I will tell, I just do it with a little Jazz and Soul embellishments,” she wrote on her website’s About page.