Josh Allen: 5 Things About The Quarterback Many Predict To Be No. 1 In The 2018 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is right around the corner, and one star that could get picked first is quarterback Josh Allen. Ahead of football’s biggest night, get all the details about the University of Wyoming’s star player.

The 2018 NFL Draft kicks off on April 26, and this year’s event promises to one of the history books. Even as the big day approaches, there isn’t a clear No. 1 overall pick. However, half of the experts constructing mock drafts have Josh Allen, 21, as the top pick. If that is indeed the case, get the 411 on the quarterback who’s headed to the Cleveland Browns.

1. He begged for a chance to play for a Division I school. Even if Josh doesn’t go as the overall No. 1 pick, he’s still expected to be chosen within the top 10 of the first round. This is amazing, considering that at the end of his first season at junior college, he was begging schools to give him a shot. “Hello coach,” his email began, per ESPN, “my name is Josh Allen and I am a quarterback at Reedley JC out of California. I stand at 6’5” 210 lbs and am a full qualifier, and feel like I would be a great fit in your offensive scheme!”

Only the University of Wyoming and Eastern Michigan offered him a scholarship, but Michigan pulled their offer after he chose to visit Wyoming. “I truly felt like I was a Division I quarterback, and I’d felt that way for a long time,” Allen said. “I just wanted other people to see it.”

2. He comes from the farm. Josh’s father and uncle grow about 3,000 acres of Pima cotton, cantaloupes and wheat on their farm in Firebaugh, California. Growing up on the farm “instilled a work ethic,” Josh said. “Seeing my dad wake up super early when the sun wasn’t even out and then coming home when the sun was set, he worked his tail off to provide for our family and did a great job. He’s the most selfless man I know, and I think if I’m half the man he is, I’ll be all right in this world.”

3. He almost entered the draft in 2017. In his first year at Wyoming, Josh played in two games but suffered a broken collarbone, which ended his season. He returned in 2016 and had a great season, throwing for 3,200 yards and 28 touchdowns. Josh felt pressured to turn pro, but the decision left him “riddled with anxiety,” according to Yahoo! Sports. “If I would have declared [in 2017], I may not have been ready,” Josh said. “Coming back, seeing more defenses and improving my decision making is going to help me in the long run. And I also felt like I did owe these coaches something. They stuck their necks out for me when no one else did.”

4. He has an arm – but his accuracy is questionable. Though many see Josh going as the No. 1 prospect, many have pointed out that he only has a 56% completion rate as a sophomore at Wyoming. “Going back to college having a 56-percent completion percentage,” Josh said, per CBS Sports. “Obviously, it’s not great. But I think that it’s a little blown out of proportion. I do think that I’m accurate.”

5. He wouldn’t be too mad if he weren’t the No. 1 pick. Let’s say that Josh doesn’t go first in the draft. While he would be honored to play for the Browns, Josh said he’d be excited to join the New York Giants because of their new coach, Pat Shurmur. “I’d want to play for [Pat] because he just had this kind of silent vibe to him,” Josh told the New York Daily News. “He was kind of reserved, and at the same time I can feel his presence and understand how much he loves football, how much he knows football. … he’s a brilliant mind. And he’s gonna be doing some really big things in New York.” Will Josh end up there? Or will he head to Cleveland or Denver or Arizona? Fans better tune into the NFL Draft to see.