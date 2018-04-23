Alek Minassian: 5 Things To Know About Alleged Toronto Van Driver Who Killed 9

Alek Minassian allegedly got behind the wheel of a van & plowed through pedestrians on a sidewalk in Toronto, killing 9 people. Here’s everything you need to know about the suspect.

1. He is allegedly responsible for the deaths of 9 people and the injuries of 16. Alex Minassian, 25, allegedly struck pedestrians with what appears to be a rental van. He was reportedly driving 60-70 miles per hour on Yonge street near Finch Avenue, a busy street in the north part of Toronto on Apr. 23.

2. As of now, the suspect’s motive is uncertain. Toronto police spokeswoman Meaghan Gray told reporters, “At this point it’s too early to tell what, if any, motive there was.”

3. His alleged act appears to be deliberate, according to eyewitnesses. However, at this point, it’s uncertain whether the collision will be classified as a terrorist act. Minister of Public Safety, Ralph Goodale, admitted in a press conference that it was too early to definitively say whether the incident was a case of terrorism or some other deliberate act. However, multiple witnesses claim that Minassian appeared to be acting with intention, allegedly driving quickly into the victims and striking them.

4. He reportedly fled the scene of the apparent crime after allegedly plowing into a crowd after mounting the curb, according to a CBC interview with Constable Jenifferjit Sidhu. Police were attempting to arrest Minassian when he allegedly approached them with what appeared to be a gun in his hand. However, he was was arrested without any shots fired. See the scary moment Minassian allegedly pulled what looks like a gun on police and watch his arrest in the tweets below.

#BREAKING Moments after hitting multiple pedestrians with the white van – the driver pulls what looks like a gun on police. No shots are fired. @TPS arrest him. #TorontoAttack @CTVNews pic.twitter.com/piyGfeOder — Peter Akman (@PeterAkman) April 23, 2018

VIDEO: Suspect in Toronto van hit-and-run has been arrested. pic.twitter.com/7S44yfdU8n — TAP ALERTS (@TAPAlerts) April 23, 2018

5. He allegedly began his attack around 1:30 pm EST on Yonge street. Witness, Ali Shaker, who was driving near Minassian at the time, reports that the suspect hit nearly everybody on the sidewalk at a speed well over 30 miles per hour. “He just went on the sidewalk,” Shaker said. “He just started hitting everybody, man. He hit every single person on the sidewalk. Anybody in his way he would hit.” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talked about the shooting, saying, “Our hearts go out to anyone affected. We’re obviously going to have more to learn and more to say in the coming hours.”