Wendy Williams: Carrie Underwood’s ‘Talking Too Much’ About Her Scar That’s Barely Visible

Wendy Williams is drastically underwhelmed by Carrie Underwood’s scar that she teased would potentially change her face forever. Wendy thinks the scar looks like a ‘shadow’ and that Carrie needs to be quiet and sing!

Wendy Williams, 53, isn’t buying a lot of things today. First, she slammed Shania Twain, 52, saying she didn’t believe her apology about supporting Donald Trump, 71. Then, she went in on Carrie Underwood, 35, saying the country singer’s been giving her scar, or lack there of, too much attention! “She’s still talking about this? It’s so over! … I like her but she’s talking way too much about this,” Wendy said on her show on April 23.

The outspoken talk show host then blew up a photo of Carrie, where her scar was visible for the very first time during a recent interview [see the photo below]. “There is a scar when we really zoomed in, from the top lip it goes underneath her nose,” Wendy said as she pointed to a closeup photo of the singer. Someone in her studio audience yelled, “That’s it?” to which Wendy agreed, proving her point even further. “Listen, I don’t even know if I would’ve noticed it,” Wendy continued. “It looks like a shadow or something… Carrie Underwood, here’s your hug for the day, now get back to doing what you do — sing!”

Carrie Underwood stops by the Bobby Bones Podcast after her 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards performance on April 15.

Carrie finally opened up about the fall that caused her to take a hiatus from the spotlight while visiting iHeartRadio’s The Bobby Bones podcast on April 15. The singer said she “fell” and broke her wrist and suffered significant facial injuries, which required surgery and more than 40 stitches back in November 2017.

“I fell down… I was taking the dogs out and I just, I tripped,” Carrie explained. “There was one step and I didn’t let go of the leashes… But, I went to catch myself and I just missed a step. If I had fallen anywhere else I would’ve been perfectly fine. But, there was one step that messed everything up.”

After Carrie disappeared from social media and opted out of public appearances, she explained to her fans that she was recovering from injuries as a result of a “hard fall.” In a January 2018 blog post, Carrie wrote in part, “When I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different.” However, Wendy’s not buying it these days after seeing her scar.