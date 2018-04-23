‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Left Gut-Wrenched After Dad Dies: ‘My World Has Crumbled’

Lala Kent is mourning the death of her beloved dad Kent Burningham. The reality TV star shared the devastating news with fans in a heartbreaking Instagram post.

Grief-stricken Lala Kent, 28, shared some sad news with her fans on Instagram on April 23. The Vanderpump Rules star revealed in a bittersweet post that her beloved dad Kent Burningham, 64, had died. Lala shared a funny video of her family featuring her fun-loving dad sticking his tongue out as she played around with an Instagram filter. She captioned the clip, “Rest in paradise, my sweet dad. The world seems to be spinning much slower. I’ve never felt so lost. I’ve never felt so sad. My world has crumbled.”

The heartbroken Bravo star didn’t comment further on her father’s death or reveal how it happened. But a source told Page Six that Kent tragically died in his sleep just two days earlier. The insider said, “He passed away suddenly and unexpectedly. They’re not sure if it was a stroke yet. He passed away in his sleep.” An online obituary for Lala’s dad has already surfaced, offering people the chance to share their “memories and condolences” with the family and promising to give details of his funeral, which is to be held in Salt Lake City, Utah.

It’s no secret that Lala adored her father. She spoke lovingly of him in an interview with Heavy back in November 2015. During the interview, Lala revealed that while she was raised in a “very religious driven state,” she grew up in a “very open home.” She said, “We talked about literally everything – we still do, which sometimes my dad is like, OK I don’t need to know EVERYTHING. My family is extremely close.”

In the same interview Lala revealed that – at that point – her parents had been together 35 years, “through thick and thin.” Her brother Easton Burningham shared a simple but moving tribute to their dad on Instagram on April 23. Next to a photo of Kent, he wrote “you” and a heart emoji. SEE THE PHOTO HERE. We’re sending Lala and her family our condolences at this sad time.