Toronto: Van Strikes 8-10 Pedestrians On Sidewalk & Driver Flees Before Arrest — Deliberate Act?

A white van plowed into a group of civilians in Toronto, injuring between 8-10 people. Watch the terrifying aftermath of the collision where onlookers race over to help the injured victims.

Well, this is terrifying. A white van, believed to be a rental, plowed through a group of pedestrians on a busy street in Toronto, Canada on Apr. 23 around 1:30 pm local time, and authorities have reported multiple casualties, according to CNN. However, at this point the full extent of the injuries is not know, but Toronto police have since claimed that at least 8-10 are injured. While the suspect tried fleeing, he has since been arrested and the van has been discovered. In fact, a video has surfaced of the suspect getting arrested by Toronto police, where you can clearly see the white van in the background. Watch officers put the alleged driver behind the Toronto van collision in handcuffs in the video below.

According to an eyewitness, the van was speeding at around 60 to 70 miles per hour down Yonge Street. “What I saw was a white van spending at 60 or 70 miles an hour, swerving an appearing to deliberately hit pedestrians,” they admitted. Check out the harrowing video of the moments immediately after a van struck several pedestrians and a clip of cops just arriving on the scene below.

Meanwhile, another eyewitness told CTV, “He started going down on the sidewalk and crumbling down people one by one.” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered the following words of comfort after this scary incident: “Our hearts go out to anyone affected. We’re obviously going to have more to learn and more to say in the coming hours.”

VIDEO: Suspect in Toronto van hit-and-run has been arrested. pic.twitter.com/7S44yfdU8n — TAP ALERTS (@TAPAlerts) April 23, 2018

Video shows scene moments after van strikes multiple pedestrians in Toronto – Courtesy of @AldoGiammusso https://t.co/xqWzSCTHhe pic.twitter.com/G3h1vpyr7G — Newsweek (@Newsweek) April 23, 2018

As of now, paramedics are treating multiple victims, according to the superintendent for the Toronto paramedics, Kim McKinnon. We’ll keep you posted as we learn more.