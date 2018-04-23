Watch out, Conrad and Nic. Lane has her eye on you. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the April 23 episode of ‘The Resident,’ Lane witnesses an intimate moment between Conrad and Nic!

Conrad and Nic start their day off scoffing at Dr. Bell, and they soon find out that Dr. Bell is doing the surgery on one of Conrad’s patients. Conrad knows he’s got to go check on his patient and Dr. Bell before something bad happens. Before he goes, Nic grabs Conrad’s hand and says, “Go easy on your ankle today.” Conrad gives us that sexy smirk of his and replies, “What ankle?”

Conrad and Nic’s moment is sweet and brief, but it’s not exactly private. Come on, guys! You should know not to share such a moment in public! Lane spies on the on-again, off-again couple. She sees what goes down between Conrad and Nic from afar. She doesn’t look happy about it. Will Lane try to use Conrad and Nic’s relationship against them? Lane’s probably not going to let this slide.

The April 23 episode will feature Nic under investigation for Lily’s death. When Conrad tries to come to her defense, he ends up making the situation worse. During a routine surgery, Bell’s patient accidentally catches fire, leaving the hospital to start an immediate investigation into his medical records. However, hospital CEO Claire Thorpe doesn’t realize what she’s up against when Bell plans a counter attack. Meanwhile, Devon deals with a series of ER patients, including a hypochondriac whom he fears could end up under Lane’s care.

There are only a few episodes left until the season one finale, so the stakes are going to continue to get higher and higher. The Resident airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on FOX. We’re crossing our fingers for a season two!