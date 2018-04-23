‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’ Recap: Jade & Ashley May Be Getting Married

Are Jade and Ashley about to go from Ms. to Mrs.? It’s very possible, as both ladies were presented with two separate marriage proposals during the April 23 episode of ‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’.

Jade and Ashley were both shocked to hear their boyfriends wanted to propose during the April 23 episode of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant, but only one of them ended up with a ring on their finger at the end of the hour. Was it Jade or Ashley? Well, let’s start from the beginning. First, Bar was seen shopping for a ring with Ashley’s sister. But that was after his mom pretty much slammed Ashley for being “mean” while pregnant — an admission she made as Ashley sat close by and heard every single word of their conversation. It was awkward, but fortunately, Bar and Ashley didn’t fight about it. Instead, he later asked Ashley’s mom for her permission to propose, but she shot him down hard. Ashley’s mom told Bar that if he proposes, she’ll do everything in her power to ruin their relationship and potential wedding. Harsh, right? Even worse — Ashley’s mom then told Ashley about the surprise and how she plans to sabotage any plans Bar may have had. Ashley was devastated, and rightfully so. In the end, Bar didn’t propose.

As for Jade, she and Sean seemed to be on better terms this week. Their fight from last week put an extra pep in his step, and he started acting like the family man she always wanted. The only problem was, Jade’s mom is still living in their apartment, and she had taken over the baby’s room. It isn’t the most ideal situation for the couple, but fortunately for them, Jade’s mom watched the baby so Sean could take Jade out on a romantic date — during which he got down on one knee and proposed to her. She actually said yes, but upon returning home, Jade’s mom ruined the happy moment by throwing a tantrum over Sean not asking her for her permission first. Then, when Sean left the room to change the baby’s diaper, Jade’s mom said they shouldn’t get married because she doesn’t believe Sean’s “the one” for her daughter. Will they still get married? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, Brianna and Danae got into such a massive fight (off-camera) that the police were called. In turn, Brianna’s mom forbid Danae from ever returning to the house. Because of this, Brianna is now faced with a tough decision — does she stay at home with mom or move out and find a place with Danae?

Also, Kayla gave birth and Lexi was informed that Kyler found a job — but it’s going to be over an hour’s drive each day. Unsurprisingly, she didn’t seem thrilled about it.