‘Teen Mom OG’: Farrah Abraham Finally Reveals Why She Quit MTV Series

After not appearing on part one of the ‘Teen Mom OG’ reunion, Farrah Abraham sat down with Dr. Drew for a separate interview that aired during part two on April 23. Find out what Farrah said, here!

On April 23, during part two of the Teen Mom OG reunion special, Farrah Abraham finally explained to Dr. Drew why she quit the MTV series. “I just feel proud of me standing up and just keeping in mind every other woman, every other experience, everybody who is in the LGBTQ community who has shared about me doing what is right, always trying to choose and make the right choices, navigating my life,” she said. “I’m happy that I didn’t let people break me from my core, which I felt this production was doing and many people around me.” Farrah refused to say anything negative about MTV or Viacom, but did say, “Hopefully I get a better environment because of me choosing to live a different life.” Farrah also called her co-stars — Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell and Maci Bookout — “disgusting people” whom she’s glad to never have to talk to ever again.

As many fans are aware, Farrah made the decision to “live a different life” when she cut ties with the show after getting into a fight with executive producer Morgan J. Freeman in an episode that aired on March 12. Morgan had explained to Farrah that she was extremely difficult to work with and would have to stop pursuing her career in the adult film industry if she wished to continue filming. Instead of doing what Morgan had asked of her, Farrah quit the series. She also later filed a $5 million lawsuit against Viacom, as she believed the network “wrongfully terminated her employment because she did not confirm to gender stereotypes.” They later settled and reached an agreement, according to Us Weekly — the amount that she took home, however, is not yet known.

Last week, after part one of the reunion aired, Farrah took to Instagram to reveal that she’d have one “last hurrah” with Dr. Drew before she totally severed her ties with the series. “It’s been a great 10-year era of Farrah for Teen Mom. I always make the most out of life and I’m so blessed I got to be that fighter, the strong women, the honest single parent, showing motherhood can be glamorous, joy, happiness, memories & no regrets,” she wrote.