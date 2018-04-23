T.I. Tells Instagram He Wants To Have A ‘Sit-Down’ With Candace Owens — Shading Kanye?

Uh-oh! Is a feud in the works between Kanye West and T.I.?! Tip is asking to speak with conservative YouTuber Candace Owens after she received support from the ‘Famous’ rapper! Details!

One day after Kanye West, 40, revealed that he admires right-wing writer Candace Owens, and was reamed by fans over it, T.I. has taken to Instagram in an effort to speak with her! “I would like to sit down with Candace Owens. Ya’ll tell her for me please!” the 37-year-old rapper asked his fans, along with the Twitter handle for Tamika Mallory, a woman much like Candace, except he occupies the more progressive side of politics. “CHALLENGE!!! @tamikadmallory I’ll pay for travel if need be. @realcandaceowens Whattup wit ya schedule or whatever?” he captioned the post.

In case you haven’t heard of Ms. Owens before, she’s made a name for herself by making a number of inflammatory comments including calling Blacks Lives Matter supporters “whiny toddlers.” So naturally, when Kanye tweeted “I love the way Candace Owens thinks” on Saturday, April 21, his fans kinda, sorta lost their minds. “Kanye, please pay close attention to who is agreeing with you on this. That ain’t your tribe, bruh,” one worried fan wrote. We should note that Tamika is a strong proponent of the Black lives Matter movement, so if this showdown happens, we think it’s safe to expect some fireworks.

Diehard fans know that T.I. often speaks out about injustices he sees in the world. On April 16, the rapper called for a boycott of Starbucks after the police were called on 2 African American men for no apparent reason. “We should reserve our right to stop spending out money at places that don’t respect us equally, you know what I’m saying?” he told TMZ. Since the coffee chain has announced that it will close all of its U.S. stores on May 29 to conduct racial bias training.