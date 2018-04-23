Right before the ‘Westworld’ premiere, the very first trailer for the highly-anticipated TV adaptation of Gillian Flynn’s ‘Sharp Objects’ was unveiled. Watch it now and get ready to be OBSESSED!

After months and months of waiting, the first trailer for Sharp Objects debuted right before the Westworld season 2 premiere on April 22. The limited series looks SO INTENSE. Amy Adams plays Camille Preaker, a reporter who has recently been discharged from a psychiatric hospital. She returns to her hometown to investigate the murder of two young girls. Camille has to battle her own psychological problems, as well as her dysfunctional family. Her mother is a handful, to say the least.

The trailer doesn’t give too much away, but it shows just enough to have you totally and completely invested. “We need to talk about your daughters,” Vickery says to Camille’s mom, Adora, in the trailer. “One of them is dangerous, and the other one is in danger.” The trailer ends with someone whispering to Camille, “It’s not safe for you here.” (Spoiler alert: it really isn’t.)

The show also stars Chris Messina, Patricia Clarkson, Taylor John Smith, Eliza Scanlen, Elizabeth Perkins, Matt Craven, and Will Chase. The new series is based off Gillian Flynn’s 2006 best-selling novel of the same name. Gillian is the author who wrote Gone Girl and Dark Places, so you know this series is going to feature so many mind-blowing twists and turns. The 8-episode series is being directed by Jean-Marc Vallée, who also directed HBO’s Big Little Lies.

Sharp Objects is set to premiere in July 2018 on HBO. From the looks of this teaser trailer alone, Amy is going rack up all the awards. This series is definitely going to fill the Big Little Lies hole in your heart this summer. HBO, you are just too good to us.