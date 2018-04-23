Selena Gomez Just Shaved Her Head — This Is Not A Drill: See Pics

OMG! Selena just got a major hair makeover while in Germany — see her dramatic new look below!

Selena Gomez, 25, shaved her head! Well, under her head! “Always need a subtle change. @puma Germany family time 😊 grateful for the welcome!,” Selena wrote on Instagram on April 23, showing off her new hairstyle. She’s rocking a high braided ponytail, and showing off her shaved neck! Selena was JUST rocking a short bob in Los Angeles on April 19. It looks like hairstylist Marissa Marino added hair extensions before Selena got this shaved style. Marissa wrote on Instagram, “My girl #selenagomez at it again…she loves to keep me on my toes! Thanks @timduenashair for making her undercut dreams come true! #newtrendalert.”

WOW! This looks so good, and it’s so unexpected from Sel! Selena’s former BFF Demi Lovato famously rocked an undercut style in the past. Zoe Kravitz, Hayley Kiyoko, and Cara Delevingne are some more stars who have slayed this style. See Selena’s new look below. Swipe to see three pics!

Selena was just a speaker at WE Day in Los Angeles, and now, she is in Germany promoting her Puma shoe collaboration. “Decided to come to Germany to meet my @puma family and THANK THEM and THANK YOU for my first shoe collab being sold out!! 😊 also for every shoe you bought, you gave to the lupus alliance foundation a donation,” she wrote on Instagram on April 22.