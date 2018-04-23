Selena Gomez’s Edgy New Haircut: Why She’s Rebelling Against Her ‘Girl Next Door’ Label

Selena Gomez shocked the world when she revealed her shaved head, and we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why it felt ’empowering’ for her to undergo the ‘edgy’ change!

In the words of Coco Chanel, “a woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life.” Well, Selena Gomez is living proof that this is true because she literally just shaved her head. And turns out, it was deeper than just a haircut. “Selena’s decision to buzz the back of her hair was very last minute and impulsive. Ever since the last break from Justin [Bieber] she has been going back and forth in her head about whether she should get back with him again or not. And, at times she’s felt powerless to control her mind over her emotions, but her hair is something Selena does have control over. And, it felt really empowering to undergo such an edgy change,” a source close to Selena tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. You go, girl!

Of course, it’s completely normal for women to change their hairstyles after a breakup, but this is by far the most dramatic look we’ve ever seen on Selena! And TBH, we’re obsessed! “It’s also Selena’s subtle way of rebelling against the ‘girl next door’ label that so many people stick on her. The new style makes her feel powerful, and cool, and she loves it,” our source continued. This is what we love to hear!

Nevertheless, we’re glad to see Selena’s in good spirits. After all, it’s been a rough couple of months! Not only did she suddenly split from Justin, but her other ex-boyfriend The Weeknd, dissed her on his new EP My Dear Melancholy. On his track “Call Out My Name,” The Weeknd makes references to how quickly Sel got back with JB after their split, and he even insinuates that he nearly fave Selena his kidney. “I said I didn’t feel nothing baby, but I lied/I almost cut a piece of myself for your life,” he crooned. Yikes! However, we’re glad Selena is moving on, and a haircut is the best way!