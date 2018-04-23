Did Sebastian Stan Just Reveal 3 Top Secret Spoilers About ‘Avengers: Infinity War’?

Uh oh. ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ star Sebastian Stan may have just spilled MAJOR spoilers about the movie that is being kept under lock and key. Did he just reveal three very important characters are going to be in the movie?

“There was one scene, I think, we had where everybody was there. I can’t really talk about that scene, but I knew it took them three months in planning this scene to have everyone there,” Sebastian Stan, 35, a.k.a. Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, told The Independent. “You look around and you just saw everyone from Samuel L. Jackson to Michael Douglas to Michelle Pfeiffer. I mean, everybody was there. I kind of just stood to the corner and looked; I wanted to see how everybody would interact. It was surreal.”

Whoa. Sounds like he just confirmed that these pivotal characters will be making an appearance in the highly-anticipated Avengers: Infinity War, which hits theaters on April 27. While Infinity War is going to feature pretty much all of our favorite Marvel superheroes fighting against Thanos, the appearances of Nick Fury, Hank Pym, and Janet van Dyne had not been confirmed — until now.

Nick Fury has not been seen in a Marvel movie since 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron. Hank is set to reprise his role as Hank in Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018. Michelle has yet to make her debut as Janet, so Infinity War could be her grand entrance before the Ant-Man sequel!

Sebastian is yet another Marvel star who loves to drop spoilers about the movies! Tom Holland, 21, a.k.a. Spider-Man, is notorious for revealing scoop. He’s rightfully earned the nickname Spoiler-Man. While doing an interview with co-star Don Cheadle, 53, at D23 Expo in July 2017, Mark Ruffalo, 50, a.k.a. The Hulk, said: “Wait until you see this next one [talking about Avengers: Infinity War]. Everybody dies.”