Royal Baby #3 Makes Debut In Blanket & Hat Believed To Be George & Charlotte’s Hand-Me-Downs

Baby Cambridge has made his 1st official appearance, and the tiny prince could not be cuter! Of course the infant is already styling, AND he’s apparently recycling clothes too — just like his mom!

Kate Middleton, 36, and Prince William‘s, 35, newborn baby son has made his debut, and we already cannot get enough! Showering fans with an overload of cuteness, the royals presented their little boy to the world on April 23, just hours after Kate gave birth, and it seems the little one wore the same blanket his older siblings Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, wore during THEIR debuts! The sweet baby boy, whose name has not yet been announced, was wrapped in a simple white knit blanket with matching bonnet, and he looked cozy and happy in his mom’s arms.

If the blanket is the same as his sibs, it was made by GH Hurt and Sons in Nottinghamshire. When they were chosen by Kate and William for Prince George’s first pics in 2013, they released the following statement: “We’re working incredibly hard. It’s taken us by surprise because we’re a small family firm of less than 20 employees.” Later, after Charlotte’s birth, the company commented, “We at G H Hurt and Son were thrilled and delighted to see TRH the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge emerge from St Mary’s Hospital, with their new daughter Princess Charlotte, wrapped in one of our Elegant Soft Wool Baby Shawls.”

The royal fam posed outside of St. Mary’s Hospital just hours after Kate gave birth, and of course the new mom herself stepped out looking fabulous in a red dress with a white lace collar. But at the same time, it’s no surprise all eyes were on her baby boy — and for good reason! I mean, just LOOK at those precious cheeks!

Even before Kate gave birth, the mother-of-three was super pumped for baby number three’s arrival. After all, it’s no secret she and William love being parents to George and Charlotte. “Personally, becoming a mother has been such a rewarding and wonderful experience,” Kate said in March 2017 while speaking at an event. At the same time though, she made sure to acknowledge that being a mom is no walk in the park. “However, at times it has also been a huge challenge. Even for me who has support at home that most mothers do not.”

We totally know Kate and William are up for the challenge though, and we cannot wait to see more of their sweet newborn. Congrats again, you two!