Kate Middleton & Prince William Leave Hospital, Debuting Baby #3 In Adorable 1st Pics

Royal baby #3 has made their debut, and the infant’s BEYOND precious! Stepping out soon after giving birth, Kate Middleton posed with the newborn right outside the hospital!

Only hours after giving birth, a stunning Kate Middleton, 36, and beaming Prince William, 35, came out to greet the media and well-wishers with their baby boy for the first time on April 23! The couple stopped for photos as they left St. Mary’s Hospital in London, and although Kate had been in labor not long before, the Duchess was absolutely glowing while holding her newborn. The little one’s first photos could not be more precious either, as the infant can be seen wrapped in a blanket and a white bonnet. Click here to see adorable pics of the royal family.

Kate looked absolutely stunning in a red dress with a gorgeous white collar. How does she look so great just hours after giving birth? Prince William was by her side as she introduced their new baby boy to the world. The third royal baby doesn’t have a name yet. Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, were brought to the hospital by their dad earlier in the day to meet their baby brother.

These first pics follow royal tradition, as both Prince George and Princess Charlotte were first photographed as they left the hospital with mom and dad following their own births. We already can’t wait to see more of the newest royal addition though, and we’re hoping we’ll catch a glimpse at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s May 19 wedding. After all, George and Charlotte will not only be at the nuptials, but they’re expected to be in the ceremony as well — with George as a page boy and Charlotte as a flower girl.

We have a feeling baby number three is too little to be in the wedding, but we’re hoping Kate brings the child along! Congrats again, Kate and William!