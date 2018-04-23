Paris Jackson Slams Family For Telling Media They’re Worried About Her – ‘Why Don’t You Call Me’

Paris Jackson took to her Instagram story on Apr. 23 to address and go against family members who are worried about her and think she’s going to die from careless behavior. Get the details here!

Paris Jackson, 20, took to her Instagram on Apr. 23 to post video clips of herself in a car talking about the headlines that claim many of her family members are worried about her and think she’s in danger of dying due to the way she’s living her life. “So apparently people think I’m about to die … I don’t know,” she says in the first clip. A friend who’s in the car with her also speaks up and says, “It’s a terrible thing and not true.” Paris, who was wearing lip-shaped sunglasses and a floral patterned shirt in the videos, continued speaking her opinions. “My therapist texted me about it laughing though, so that’s good,” she said. “So I guess to all the family members that are talking to these news outlets saying you’re worried for me, when was the last time you called me?” In addition to her therapist, Paris talks about her brother Prince Jackson, 21. “Prince isn’t worried about me,” she explained. “Why? Because Prince and I talk all the time. If you’re worried about me, call me.”

Paris’ video rant comes after she made headlines when relatives were worried about her after she posted various disturbing videos of herself, including one in which she is walking freely along the edge of a skyscraper in New York with Cara Delevingne. She listed the caption as “I almost died” and a source told Page Six that after suicide attempts and depression, she’s headed for a “serious meltdown.”

Despite the recent drama between Paris and her worried family members, the daughter of Michael Jackson, has been keeping busy making a number of public appearances at popular events, including an elaborate birthday party for herself and a recent Dior party.