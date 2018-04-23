Miley Cyrus Freaks Out As Liam Hemsworth Pranks Her During Car Karaoke Session

We got a rare glimpse into a day in the life of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth on April 22 — and they proved they’re totally the most normal, goofiest couple ever. Watch here!

Miley Cyrus documented part of a Sunday drive with Liam Hemsworth on April 22, and it made us fall even more in love with them than ever! In the vid, Miley recorded from the front seat, with her man behind the wheel. They sang and danced along to a rap song for about ten seconds, when Liam decided to take the video in his own direction — by screaming “Oh s***!” loudly in Miley’s ear. She was NOT expecting the sneak attack, and shrieked while she lost control of her phone and stopped recording. LOL!

It seems like Liam may play pranks like this quite often, too, as she captioned the video, which was posted to her Instagram story and Twitter, “I f***ing hate when he does this s***.” Poor Miley! Of course, the whole thing was done in good fun, and totally showed off just how normal and fun Miley and Liam’s relationship is. It’s not every day that we get to see much of what goes on behind the scenes for these two, so this was definitely a nice and refreshing look into their lives!

Earlier this year, Miley and Liam made a rare, high-profile red carpet appearance together when they attended two Oscars after-parties as a couple. There have also recently been reports that the two got secretly married during a trip to Australia in January, although that has not been confirmed by anyone close to them.

I fucking hate when he does this shit pic.twitter.com/kpmcHnW4Cz — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) April 22, 2018

Miley has been in the studio recently, likely working on new music for an upcoming album to follow-up her 2017 record, Younger Now. That album featured several songs about her relationship with Liam, and with things going so well in their romance, there must be more to come!