Kylie Jenner ‘Lucky’ To Have Travis Scott Amid Khloe & Tristan’s Cheating Scandal

Kylie Jenner’s heartbroken over Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal. But, she can’t help but feel grateful for what she has. — A supportive and loyal boyfriend. How Travis Scott is outshining all the Kardashian men!

Kylie Jenner, 20, is doing her best to deal with everything going on in her life. While she’s a happy, new mother and has a strong relationship with her baby daddy, Travis Scott, 25, she is worried about her big sister, Khloe Kardashian, 33. As previously reported, Khloe’s boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, 27, was caught cheating on her in early April. And, watching her sister go through the pain of being pregnant all while finding out about Tristan’s infidelities, has made Kylie feel very lucky that Travis isn’t like Tristan.

“The whole thing has really made Kylie realize how lucky she is with Travis. He’s so supportive and loving and he’s a very present and active father to Stormi [Webster],” a source close to the Kardashian family tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kylie thanks her lucky stars that she has Travis, and she recognizes how truly blessed she is.” Kylie and Travis welcomed their first child, a baby girl, Stormi on February 1, 2018.

While the new parents are basking in the joy of the birth of their newborn, Kylie can’t help but feel terrible for her sister, Khloe. The Good American designer was supposed to be living out her own fairytale — finally welcoming her first child with the man of her dreams — when photos and video footage of him cheating on her with multiple women emerged on April 10. — Two days before she gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson.

“Kylie really feels for Khloe, she can’t imagine going through all that emotional anxiety and stress while giving birth,” the source reveals. “It’s a difficult situation. Kylie doesn’t want to alienate Khloe, so she’s not telling her what she should do about Tristan.” Instead, the insider says Kylie’s made it very clear to Khloe that whatever she decides to do about Tristan, “she will fully support her choice.”

As Kylie and Travis continue to prove they’re going strong, having just attended a Houston Rockets game together on April 18, the same can’t be said for Khloe and Tristan. The NBA star is consumed with the Playoffs, and hasn’t been able to dedicate his full attention to Khloe and True. The Cleveland Cavaliers just tied up the series 2-2 last night with a victory over the Indiana Pacers, 104-100. Sadly, Tristan hasn’t really contributed to his team’s Playoff performance. He’s been riding the bench the entire series so far, despite getting a mere seven minutes last night with no impact on the floor.

Khloe and Tristan have not addressed the cheating scandal. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has only returned to social media to post about her website and family milestones, such as the birth of her daughter and Kourtney Kardashian‘s 39th birthday.