Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet ‘Family Of 5’ Pic, Complete With Kanye Smiling & North Making A FACE

Kim Kardashian truly knows how to make our hearts MELT! In only the 2nd family pic since welcoming baby Chicago, the star shared an adorable image featuring all 3 of her kids, & even Kanye can’t help smiling!

Showing off her beautiful family, Kim Kardashian, 37, took to Twitter on April 23 to share a super cute photo of her with husband Kanye West, 40, and their three kids: North, 4; Saint, 2; and Chicago, 3 months. While the reality star isn’t shy about posting pics — including sweet shots of her young children — it’s rare all three of them will sit still long enough to pose for a group photo. In fact, this latest snapshot is only the second family pic Kim has shared since Chicago’s January birth!

In the picture, a fresh-faced Kim poses in the middle of her squad, hugging Saint with one arm and enveloping North with the other. Meanwhile, Kanye is actually captured smiling as he sits down with two hands clasped around Chi, who appears sitting contently on his lap. The infant is looking directly into the camera while Kanye adoringly looks at his son. And while it’s rare enough to see the rapper flash his teeth, in this pic, he’s not JUST smiling, he’s absolutely beaming! How cute is that?

But although the image is all sorts of adorable as a whole, Nori totally steals the spotlight with her silly face. In the photo, North can be seen throwing up a peace sign to the camera and flashing her best squeezed-cheek face. Kim captioned the tweet, “Party of 5,” and in the pic the fam seems to be on an airplane. “This is a really cute family pic, I can’t even front,” one fan commented on Kim’s post. Another commenter gushed, “Such a beautiful family! And @ kanyewest his smile is priceless!”

Party of 5 pic.twitter.com/Y984AZZzz9 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 23, 2018

The Wests unveiled their very first family portrait featuring baby Chicago just earlier this month after celebrating Easter together. At the same time, the mom-of-three got real about what it takes behind the scenes to make these shots work. “I don’t think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic. This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too,” she said of their Easter photo. “One hand holding the baby and the other hand grabbing the back of Saints shirt because he kept running away lol.”

But while they may be a pain to take now, there’s no question the entire family will cherish these sweet pics in the future!