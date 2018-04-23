Khloe Kardashian: Has Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal Hurt Her Bonding Time With Baby True?

Tristan Thompson’s cheating news broke 2 days before Khloe Kardashian gave birth. And HL learned she’s been on an ’emotional rollercoaster’ since. Is it impacting her mama-daughter time with True?

Khloe Kardashian, 33, has wanted to be a mother for a long time. And now that she finally is one, nothing’s going to stand in the way of her and her baby daughter True‘s relationship — including baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 27! In fact, Khloe has reportedly been a total rockstar of a parent since True’s birth — despite the drama she got pulled into when the truth about her boyfriend was revealed. At the same time though, it has NOT been easy for her. Click here to see PDA pics of Khloe and Tristan before his cheating allegations.

“ Khloe was exhausted after the most dramatic 24 hours of her life,” a source close to Khloe shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The last week and a half has been a tear-filled emotional roller coaster for her, as she has felt every emotion under the sun — sometimes all at once. Khloe has gone from raging with fury to full of pride and pure joy, all in a short amount of time.” While her anger has stemmed from Tristan’s very public alleged cheating, Khloe is SO happy to finally be a mom and to have baby True in her arms.

Although Tristan’s apparent unfaithfulness has been very difficult for her, the Revenge Body creator has had no problem focusing on her little girl, and making HER the priority. “She felt an immediate bond with her gorgeous baby True, and the pair have been sleeping and breastfeeding nonstop since debuting into the world,” our insider explained. “Despite the scandal looming over her birth, mom and daughter are off to a great start together.”

Khloe ended up going into labor just 24 hours after Tristan’s, cheating scandal surfaced. Not only was the NBA player caught on camera making out with another woman while pregnant Khloe waited at home to give birth, but he was captured on MULTIPLE occasions getting close with multiple women — even sneaking in and out of hotel rooms. And while KoKo isn’t sure yet how to handle her alleged lying, cheating man, she is sure of her unbreakable bond with baby True.

“Khloe loves her baby dearly and they already share an incredible bond,” another Khloe source told us last week. “She is doing her best to take it easy, forget about her drama with Tristan and enjoy being a mother for the first time.”