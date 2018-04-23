Kate Middleton Looks Radiant Outside Hospital In Red Dress With New Baby Boy

Kate Middleton continues to defy odds by leaving the hospital after giving birth looking picture perfect! See her gorgeous red dress below!

Kate Middleton, 36, just gave birth to her third child, a baby boy, and emerged from the hospital looking radiant in a red dress on April 23! With her signature, bouncy blowout, she proudly held the baby, standing alongside her husband Prince William, who was by her side at the birth. Kate looked gorgeous, wearing a red dress with a white lace collar. She left the hospital just 7 hours after giving birth! She is super woman! She looked so amazing. Congrats to the new parents!

Kensington Palace’s official Twitter first shared the news on April 23, “Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.” Kate gave birth at St. Mary’s Hospital, in Paddington, London in the Lindo Wing. We’re so happy for this growing family!

Of course, Kate and William have two other children. George, 4, and Charlotte, 2, who visited the baby just before Kate and William left the hospital. When George was born, Kate left the hospital in a baby blue polka dot dress by Jenny Packham. Many said she was honoring Princess Diana, William’s mother, who wore a polka dot dress leaving the hospital with her first born child. With Charlotte, Kate wore a yellow and white shift dress, also by Jenny Packham, and nude pumps. William wore a blue sweater with baby Charlotte.