Justin Bieber Jets To Seattle For Church Service As Selena Gomez Hits Germany With Pals

As Selena Gomez enjoys a girls’ trip to Europe, Justin Bieber is keeping busy himself back in the States — he even made a surprise trip to Seattle for a Churchome service! See the video here.

Justin Bieber made a special appearance at a Churchome service in Seattle, Washington on April 22. The singer was spotted in the front row of the downtown event, looking engaged with everything going on onstage. Justin has been spotted out and about in California on the regular recently, with this being one of his only trips away since his split from Selena Gomez at the beginning of March. Sel and Justin ended their rekindled relationship after just five months right after his birthday, and have both been living separate lives since.

Although the exes have both spent a lot of time in L.A., we haven’t seen them interact at all since the split. They did both attend the same church service on more than one occasion after the breakup, but there were no reports of them spending any time together inside. Meanwhile, Selena has been spending a lot of time with her girlfriends, and even jetted off to Germany over the weekend. The trip was work-oriented for Sel’s partnership with Puma, but she also seems to be having a blast exploring the country with her gal pals!

However, as HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have Justin on her mind. In fact, we’ve heard that she’s been thinking about him “every day” and “always” has him in her head. Still, she’s making sure to use this time to focus on her mental health, and has been feeling more “calm” and “at peace” than ever, according to our source.

22.04| Justin Bieber visto hoje na igreja Churchome em Seattle, Washington pic.twitter.com/WRhpTOCFlk — Portal Jelena (@portaljelenabr_) April 22, 2018

As we all know, Selena and Justin have broken up and gotten back together plenty of times throughout their on-off relationship over the years, so this certainly may not be the end of these two for good. We’ll be waiting for the next reconciliation!