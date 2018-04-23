Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux Nearly Had An Awkward Run-In At Party: She ‘Looked Nervous’

Phew! Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux were almost at Jimmy Kimmel’s son’s party at the SAME time. Find out how they nearly missed each other here!

Crisis averted! When it comes to seeing your ex, the last place you want to run into them is at a party. Unfortunately, this almost happened to newly estranged couple Jennifer Aniston, 49, and Justin Theroux, 46, according to Us Weekly. Being that they’re both A-listers, they were both invited to Jimmy Kimmel’s son’s first birthday on April 21. “Billy’s first birthday party was at the Kimmel’s Hollywood Hills home on Saturday. Jennifer got there around 12:15 p.m. PT. She arrived with a girlfriend and was wearing the hand brace on her left hand. As she arrived to Jimmy’s house, Justin was seen leaving,” an eyewitness told the outlet. What a close call!

“Justin spent about 40 minutes at the party. Jennifer left around 2 p.m. PT. Justin was in and out and acted totally normal. Jen did look a bit nervous… they didn’t see each other,” the source continued. We definitely don’t blame Jen, that could have been totally AWKWARD! After two years of marriage, Jennifer and Justin called it quits back in February. The news came as quite the shock especially since they seemed so happy together. “In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year,” their joint statement given to HollywoodLife read.

“We are two best friends who have decided to party ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another,” their statement continued. Since their split, Jen reportedly met up with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, and Justin was spotted out with actress Aubrey Plaza.

However, Justin’s “meeting” with Aubrey had Jen pretty freaked. “Jennifer is shook after seeing the pics of Justin with Aubrey. Whether it’s work-related or not, it still stings to see him with a pretty, younger actress,” a source close to Jen told HL EXCLUSIVELY. So, we can totally understand why seeing him at Jimmy’s party would be a little weird!