Janet Jackson, 51, Looks Half Her Age In New Tour Shots – See Pics

Age is just a number! Janet Jackson just shared promotion photos for her State of the World tour, and they are to die for! Check them out here!

Believe it or not, Janet Jackson is 51-years-old. But, her photos will have you thinking otherwise. In honor of the second leg of her upcoming State of the World tour, which kicks off this summer, the “When I Think Of You” singer posted a series of promotional photos proving she’s still got it. In the shots taken by Solaiman Fazel, Janet looks completely ageless with daring makeup and her hair styled in a high ponytail. And to top it off, she rocked a youthful gold bomber jacket with baggy jeans. How chic! It’s hard to believe she gave birth to her son Eissa Al Mana a year ago. What an incredible snapback!

“I’m calling out the rest of the day so I can go home and stare at this picture,” one fan commented on the photo. And TBH, we feel the same. Janet has never looked better. How does she do it?! “ICONIC LEGEND!” another fan said. Due to the tour’s rave reviews last year, Janet has extended it, according to Billboard. She announced the new dates on April 23, and of course fans (we included) are going bananas! The second leg will hit 11 cities starting in Austin, TX on July 11. She will also be headlining a few festivals including Panorama, Outside Lands, and FYF Fest. The tickets will officially go on sale April 27. Don’t miss out!

It’s clear Janet is still on top, and we can’t wait to see her kill the extended tour. If her stage looks are anything like her promotion tour photos we just might lose our minds. Take a look at her gorgeous photos above!