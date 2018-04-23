Happy Birthday, Gigi Hadid — 14 Of Her Sexiest Instagrams Of All-Time

It’s Gigi Hadid’s birthday! To celebrate the sexy model’s big day, we’re taking a look back at her sexiest Instagram posts of all time! Check it out!

Super model Gigi Hadid turns 23 today, April 23, and we think it’s safe to say everyone still loves her (Blink-182 reference anyone?)! Gigi has been through quite a lot this year but her Instagram still manages to be lit! It all makes sense though — she’s a professional model of course! So her ‘Gram needs to be on point! To celebrate Gigi’s fabulous birthday, we’re taking a look back at all her sexiest photos on her Instagram, and trust us, there’s a lot! Let’s take a look!

Just one weekend before her big day, Gigi posted a pic at Coachella, where she revealed she was having a “Pre-Cardi lunch” and man, she even made snacking look good! We’re not sure what looked better — that hot dog, or her! She posed with her legs spread and one arm propped up on her knee, while she leaned on… a trash bin (?) with the other. We wonder if Gigi has to re-take her selfies a thousand times like us or if she’s just able to get that perfect pic in one shot!

One of our favorite selfies on Gigi’s Instagram is when she posed all blinged out with a gorgeous diamond wrapped choker, rings on most of her fingers, and matching earrings. She wore a simple natural makeup look with a nude lip and long lashes! Her shirt was unbuttoned and she looked just radiant! When Gigi’s collection with Maybelline launched in October 2017, she took a super cute pic to announce! She wore all black, had her long hair flowing, and kneeled on a couch next to a blush colored pillow that read “Gigi Hadid x Maybelline” so cute! And the collection was equally as cute… we need to get our hands on that stat!

To see more of Gigi Hadid’s hottest Instagram photos ever, click through our gallery above!