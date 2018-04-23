George H.W. Bush Hospitalized & In ICU Day After Barbara’s Funeral: In Critical Condition For Sepsis

So heartbreaking! A day after burying his beloved wife of 73 years Barbara Bush, former President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized and in the ICU for sepsis. We’ve got the scary details and fan reaciton.

Oh no! Former President George H.W. Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist hospital on April 22 and is in the the Intensive Care Unit in critical condition according to CNN. The heartbreak comes one day after the 93-year-old laid to rest his beloved wife Barbara, who passed away at age 92 on April 17. Family spokesperson Jim McGrath said that he was admitted to the hospital Sunday morning after contracting an infection that spread to his blood. The statement said “He is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering,”

The Bushes were married for 73 years and were each other’s first and only loves. Some friends and family were concerned when Barbara passed that the heartbreak of losing her might be too much for the former president to take, especially at his advanced age. Our 41st president looked grief-stricken but in otherwise decent health at her April 21 funeral in Houston, which was attended by former Presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and of course her own son former President George W. Bush. First Lady Melania Trump was also among the 1,500 mourners as well as former first ladies Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama.

Former President Bush is wheelchair bound and has suffered from his own health issues over the past several years. Still, he greeted members of the public as they came to view Barbara’s casket on April 20 at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston. He shook hands warmly with mourners who came to pay their respects to the beloved former first lady, only the second woman in history behind Abigail Adams to be both the wife and mother of a U.S. president.

Mrs. Bush had been battling failing health for the past year and on Apr. 15 the family announced that she had made the decision to return home to receive “comfort care,” in her final days before her passing. President Bush did not speak at her funeral, leaving the tributes to sons George and Jeb. He later posed with the former U.S. presidents and first ladies who attended the service and even managed to smile for the cameras. Less than a day later he ended up in the hospital.

Already fans are sending out their thoughts and prayers for Mr. Bush. Some are even speculating that he misses Barbara so much that he wants to be with her in heaven.

