Celeb Pillow Fights: Kourtney & Khloe Kardashian & More Duke It Out In The Bedroom

Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian aren’t the only celebs who like to blow off steam with a good pillow fight! See pics of Britney Spears, Rihanna and more getting their fight on!

We talk about celebrity feuds a lot here, but these fights are all in good fun! Sometimes, celebs participate in some good natured battles with their friends and costars, what’s a more fun way to get out aggression than with a fun pillow fight? Khloe Kardashian posted the most adorable photo on Instagram for Kourtney Kardashian‘s 39th birthday that showed them duking it out in the bedroom with pillows while wearing matching green nightgowns. We don’t look that glam for our sleepovers, but it’s only natural that the Kardashians get an extra dose of glamour for everything they do.

A lot of celebrities take the pillow fights out of the bedroom. Who could forget Rihanna and Britney Spears‘ iconic “S&M” performance at the 2011 Billboard awards? The two singers, clad in sexy lingerie, fought with pillows onstage to Rihanna’s epic hit of the year. As they danced, feathers from the pillows rained down on them. It was so cool!

The cast of Pitch Perfect proved that they’re all friends in real life when they got together for an adorable sleepover. They all wore cute and casual pajamas and had a massive pillow fight in someone’s hotel room. Um, why weren’t we invited? From the looks of the pic, it seems like Hannah Mae Lee was winning! Hopefully, Anna Camp was watching her back, because it looked like she was about to get clobbered!

For more photos of your favorite celebrities, including the Real Housewives of Atlanta and Beverly Hills, Jessica Alba, Poppy Delevigne, Joan Smalls and more having pillow fights, scroll through the gallery above!