Beyonce & Jennifer Hudson Reunite At Coachella: See Epic ‘Dreamgirls’ Reunion

Beyonce and Jennifer Hudson made ‘Dreamgirls’ fans’ dreams come true when they posed for an epic selfie together after Bey’s set at Coachella! You have to see this adorable pic.

As if Beyonce‘s time at Coachella wasn’t amazing enough, she capped off the weekend with a Dreamgirls reunion! Bey bumped into her costar from the 2006 Oscar-winning film, Jennifer Hudson, after her second weekend set, and they took the most epic selfie together. Jennifer posted it on Instagram, and captioned it, “It’s not what u do but how u do it ! And @Beyonce you have out done yourself ! Only u know how to top this ! I wouldn’t have missed this for the world !#beychella”. Aww! See their adorable selfie below!

If it’s possible, Jennifer may have been having more fun at Coachella than Bey. She was documenting her entire festival experience on Instagram, showing off her makeup and outfit (that undercut! those purple nails!) and posting videos of herself jamming out to Bey’s weekend #2 set. She also posted a sweet tribute to Destiny’s Child, who reunited once again for Bey’s show. She called all three women “truly beautiful people”. She also took a selfie with Beyonce’s mom, Tina Lawson! “A mother’s spirit , u can’t help but feel loved ! Your heart is so full of love , love u @mstinalawson”. Our hearts are so full reading Jennifer’s messages!

This meet up certainly made Beyonce’s weekend better after she suffered a mishap during her set. While Beychella was just as epic this weekend as it was the first time around, there was a small hitch her performance. Bey’s sister, Solange, joined her onstage and they tried a complicated dance move. She tried to lift Solange up in the air, but it didn’t work and they both tumbled to the ground. They shook it off like total pros, with Solange turning it into a dance move, and Bey laughing and telling the crowd, “give it up for my sister.” That’s why she’s a legend!