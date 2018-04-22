White Sox Pitcher Suffers Terrifying Brain Aneurysm In The Middle Of A Game: His Shocking Condition

So scary. Chicago White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar shockingly suffered a brain hemorrhage while in the dugout during a game against Houston in Chicago, IL on Apr. 20 and was rushed to the hospital.

Chicago White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar, 31, passed out from a brain aneurysm while sitting in the dugout during the sixth inning of a game in Chicago, IL on Apr. 21 and was immediately transferred to the Rush University Medical Center after being helped by medical personnel, according to CBS. He regained consciousness before getting to the hospital but remained in critical condition while he underwent tests that revealed a hemorrhage caused by the aneurysm. Danny is currently being closely monitored by the neurosurgical ICU unit at the medical center and those close to him are waiting to hear what will happen next.

Shortly after the incident, Danny’s manager, Rick Ranteria, released an official statement about the situation. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Danny and his family during this challenging time. We all need to stay positive and be focused on thinking and praying for the best,” the statement read. As the team set out to play another game against Houston on Apr. 21, Rick was asked if Danny would need surgery and he said they were waiting to see how things would proceed and explained that Danny “had a strong heartbeat, a good pulse and was breathing well.” He also said that no one on the team saw any signs that would indicate Danny was having health issues.

Fellow White Sox player, James Shields, also spoke out about the way he was feeling and the status of Danny’s condition at the Apr. 21 game.”Yeah, I mean, it crushes us in this clubhouse,” he said. “And nothing really matters baseball-wise when something like that happens, you know. He’s definitely stable from what we hear, but he’s got a long way to go and he’s fighting.”

Danny’s baseball career goes back a long way. He was first selected by Toronto in the 2008 draft and his major league debut was with the Blue Jays in 2011. The White Sox put him on the 10-day disabled list.

Major League player in critical condition; White Sox pitcher suffers brain aneurysm at game: https://t.co/0l2rfq7KRE @paulafaris has the story. pic.twitter.com/w92IyxJco9 — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 22, 2018

Our healing thoughts are with Danny at this time.