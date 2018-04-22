Pippa Middleton, 34, Is Reportedly Pregnant With Her 1st Baby — She’s ‘Overjoyed’

Congrats are in order for Pippa Middleton and James Matthews! The couple is reportedly expecting their first child together — just as sister Kate’s about to give birth to her third baby!

The Middleton family just keeps getting bigger! Pippa Middleton, 34, is reportedly pregnant with her and husband James Matthews‘ first child, according to The Sun! This wonderful news comes just days before sister Kate Middleton is due to give birth to her and Prince William‘s third child. The couple reportedly told family and friends the news last week after her 12-week scan. The Duchess of Cambridge “could not have been more delighted” to find out her little sister was three months pregnant, a friend told the website. A friend also said that, “when Pippa found out she was pregnant, she was obviously thrilled and utterly overjoyed.” Aww!

While Pippa’s husband was first in line to hear the exciting news, her big sis didn’t have to wait much longer. Kate, along with parents Carole and Michael were the next people to find out about the pregnancy! The two sisters get to briefly enjoy pregnancy together, as Kate’s reportedly due on April 23.

“Pippa and James have always known they wanted children,” the insider said. “They have made the most of their first few months of marriage and felt the time was right to expand their family.” The couple married last year on May 20 at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield. Kate acted as a bridesmaid during the ceremony and even held her sister’s train — just as Pippa infamously did during William and Kate’s royal wedding.

Congrats again to the happy couple as they begin to grow their little family!