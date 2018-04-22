Paris Jackson’s Relatives Fear For Her After Recent Video Of Her Walking On Skyscraper Ledge

Paris Jackson’s relatives are worried about her after she posted a video in March of her losing her balance while walking on the ledge of a skyscraper.

Paris Jackson‘s family isn’t thrilled by some of her recent antics. In March, the 20-year-old shared a video of herself walking along the ledge of a skyscraper while hanging out with Cara Delevingne, 25. This terrifying footage gave her family members flashbacks to an infamous 2002 incident in which Paris’ father, Michael Jackson, dangled his then-infant son, Blanket, over the edge of a fourth-floor balcony at Berlin’s Hotel Adlon. “But this is worse than that because I still think Michael had control of Blanket and they weren’t nearly as high up as Paris is in this video,” a concerned relative told Page Six. “She’s lost it. She really has.”

In the clip, the model can be seen stumbling around with her rumored girlfriend before cutting to Paris dancing along a ledge as cars pass by stories below. She then loses her balance for a second before falling back into Cara’s arms. “I almost died!” Paris captioned the video which is no longer on Instagram. “Everyone saw that video, and even though we all knew that she’s now OK, watching it was so traumatic that nobody wants to show it to either Katherine or Joe [Jackson],” the family member said about Paris’ paternal grandparents.

Insiders close to the family also revealed that there’s a fear of Paris being out of control, while a family source thinks she’s headed for a “serious meltdown.” However, there are currently no plans to intervene, the family source said. “It’s not happening, but everyone will regret it if she dies out there.” These concerns also stem from Paris’ troubled past, which, according to her, has included three suicide attempts and a history of self-harming, being cyber bullied and sexually assaulted, and struggling with sobriety and self-esteem issues. But insiders note that the new romance and developing friendships has seemingly made the young actress more susceptible to dangerous habits. “Paris feels free, crazy and uninhibited around her female companions. It just feels right,” the relative said.

Romance rumors between Paris and Cara have been brewing for months now, but they’ve never publicly confirmed their relationship status. It seems that her love life is one more thing that is being kept from her grandparents. “[Paris’ grandma Katherine is] not a champion of same-sex couples,” the relative added. “In fact, she may even be distraught and believe she failed as a guardian.” The family, however, does hope for the best for Paris. “Michael would have wanted her to be happy,” the relative said. “If Cara or whoever it might be makes her happy and complete, at the end of the day, that’s what it’s all about.”