Nikki Bella is back! The ‘Total Bellas’ star looked gorgeous when stepping out for the very first time since parting ways with John Cena. See the photo!

Moving on! Looking truly mesmerizing in polka dots, Nikki Bella cut loose at Nirvana Food & Wine’s Rosé Parté on Saturday, April 21 at Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort in Scottsdale, AZ. This appearance comes less than a week after she and John Cena, 40, shocked fans by calling off their engagement mere weeks before the ceremony. In fact, a photo from the event surfaced showing Nikki’s left hand missing her engagement ring, via ETOnline.com. The 34-year-old beauty was joined at the event by none other than her twin sister and fellow Total Bellas star Brie Bella, who rocked a flowing white dress with crocheted sleeves for the day of fun and food!

Nikki’s appearance comes just days after we learned that her sis and her brother-in-law Daniel Bryan (aka Bryan Danielson) are playing an integral role in helping Nikki get through this rocky time. “The break up with John is awful,” a source previously told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She was supposed to be married in a few weeks and already had the dress and everything planned, and now the man of her dreams is no longer with her. The two people Nikki has been turning to for comfort in all of this are her sister and her husband. Daniel has really stepped up and been there for Nikki, and both Brie and Nikki really appreciate the effort he has put forth to make sure Nikki is okay. The love that’s been shown has been really beyond expectations.”

Nikki confirmed her split from John on April 15 with a brief statement to Us Weekly that read in part: “While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.” Just heartbreaking.