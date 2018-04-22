McKayla Maroney Reveals Horrifying Time Larry Nassar Laid On Top Of Her: ‘ I Thought I Was Going To Die’

Former Olympian McKayla Maroney shares the details of the shocking abuse she endured at the hands of Dr. Larry Nassar in a new interview.

Although Larry Nassar has been sentenced to 175 years in prison, the details surrounding the trauma he caused his over 150 victims continues to come to light. McKayla Maroney sat down for an interview for Dateline where she details the incident in which she discovered that his behavior was not a typical exam. While in Tokyo in 2011, Nassar sexually assaulted her in a hotel room. The incident occurred while McKayla was naked and the doctor was on top of her. She was 15 at the time. “[It] was very, very hard for me to acknowledge the fact that…this was not treatment. I was being abused,” she stated in a preview for the interview, via The Daily Mail.

“I was bawling, naked on a bed, him on top of me, like fingering me. I thought I was going to die,” the now-22-year-old told Savannah Guthrie. “I didn’t feel like it was him anymore. It was this other thing that took over. The dark part of him.” She explained in the interview that the next day she was desperate talk about the horrific experience — but she didn’t know how.

“I remember waking up the next day and wanting to tell someone — and hoping that someone would see it in my eyes that something really bad just happened to me, that they would ask me,” she said. “I just said, ‘Last night, it was like Larry was fingering me,”’ McKayla said she told individuals on her team. “I said this loud.” She explained that those present gasped at the revelation but one gymnast would not listen.

Now, despite being a gold-medalist, McKayla wonders if she should have ever pursued gymnastics considering to the abuse she endured. “I at times question if my gymnastics career was really even worth it because of the stuff I’m dealing with now, because sometimes you’re just left in the dust. You have to pick up the pieces of your life. That has been the hardest part for me, but it’s always three steps forward, two steps back… He told me he was going to do a check-up on me. That was the first day I was abused.”

McKayla’s interview will air on Dateline on Sunday, April 22, at 7 p.m. EST on NBC.