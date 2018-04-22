LeBron James Will Leave Cleveland If Cavaliers Lose First Round Of NBA Playoffs, Says Source

Could this season be LeBron James’ last in Cleveland?! Here’s what we’re hearing! EXCLUSIVE details!

Although it’s unthinkable, those rumblings that LeBron James could leave the Cleveland Cavaliers for another team are back. And since his squad fell to the Indiana Pacers in Game 3 of the playoffs on April 20, 92-90, we’re hearing that the NBA star is actually considering making a move. “LeBron is trying to right the ship in Cleveland and make it further in the playoffs and he obviously wants to win the NBA Championship even though the team isn’t playing so well right now,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But in the chance that they lose this series the constant talk of where he will be going at the end of the season will be one step closer to becoming known and that would be him leaving Cleveland. If they lose this first round series to the Pacers he is gone.”

Thus far in the series both teams are tied, but if these details are true, it certainly adds some pressure for the upcoming games. LeBron is 2 years into a 3-year $100 million contract. This heightening of prospects for James’ departure follows quickly on the heels of fellow player Tristan Thompson, 27, getting benched since allegations of infidelity began to swirl around him in the days leading up to his girlfriend Khloe Kardashian, 33, giving birth to their first child. Unsurprisingly, this has also led to rumors that Tristan is ready to look elsewhere for a new team as well.

“Tristan is very upset that his playing time has been reduced essentially to zero minutes. He thinks he has a lot to offer a team and is considering requesting a trade at the end of the season whether LeBron is in Cleveland or not,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. The Cavs square off against the Pacers again on Sunday, April 22, at 8:30 p.m. EST.