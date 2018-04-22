Kylie Jenner Vs. Kourtney Kardashian: Which Sister Ruled Coachella In The Sexiest Outfits?

The youngest and oldest Kardashian sisters hit up the first weekend of Coachella together, and they both looked FAB in their festival-friendly looks. So, who did Coachella style best? See the pics and vote here!

Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian took a sisters’ trip to Coachella on the weekend of April 14, and they sizzled all weekend long in their various ensembles. The ladies, who were also joined by their boyfriends, Travis Scott and Younes Bendjima, posted several photos and videos of themselves to Instagram, and we’re totally envious of their fun time at the festival! Kylie proved she’s a total MILF — just like her big sis — by showing off her amazing bod just two months after giving birth. One of her outfits featured nothing but a bandeau bra on top, paired with skintight leather pants. WOW!

The 20-year-old also upped her wig game for Coachella this year. She LOVES going all out with her hairstyles for the festival, and 2018 was no different. For her first night there, Kylie rocked a bright pink wig that totally made her stand out. She also wore long blue locks at one point, as well as a short, midnight blue bob during another sighting. Coachella is a chance to really change things up and go out there with your look, and Kylie took full advantage. Of course, after the weekend was over, she rushed home to see her newborn baby, Stormi Webster, for some quality time!

Meanwhile, Kourt proved she can still fit right in with her little sis by rockin’ bikini bottoms and a crop top as one of her Coachella outfits. She also channeled classic 80s workout style in another look, putting her abs on display in a matching, spandex top and shorts set.

