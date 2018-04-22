Kim Kardashian’s 12 Hottest Bikini Pics On Vacation

There’s one person who has hot vacation photos down pat, and it’s Kim Kardashian. The social media queen is always posting the sexiest bikini pics while relaxing on lavish getaways!

Kim Kardashian, 37, recently went on vacation with big sis Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and it was by far her sexiest vacation ever. She had some serious fun in the sun while vacationing in Turks and Caicos, and there are super hot photos to prove it. From sexy poses in the water to showing off her fabulous body while tanning, Kim has perfected the art of sizzling vacation pictures. It’s not even summer yet, but Kim is turning up the heat!

Kim has been hitting the gym hard lately, and her dedication has paid off. Her body looks absolutely incredible, so all those vacation bikini pics have our mouths watering. She is taking her MILF status to a whole new level with these latest getaway photos. Kim is well aware of how many hot photos she shared from Turks and Caicos, but she just couldn’t resist. The photos were just too good. Can you believe this woman has had two kids?!

Unfortunately, Kim did receive a little bit of backlash for posting so many vacation photos. While she was on vacay, the Tristan Thompson, 27, cheating scandal exploded. While little sis Khloe Kardashian, 33, was dealing with Tristan’s drama and getting ready to give birth to their child, True Thompson, Kim kept sharing photos from her vacation. We’ll cut her some slack. Kim and Kourtney soon returned to the United States to support their sister during her difficult time.

Considering Kim’s confidence issues in the past regarding her post-baby body, we’re glad to see Kim so proud and confident again. Keep slaying, Kimmie! Take a look at Kim’s sexiest vacation photos in our gallery now!