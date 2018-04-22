Khloe Kardashian Fears More Tristan Thompson ‘Side Pieces’ Will Come Forward

Khloe Kardashian is worried that more women will come forward with cheating allegations against Tristan Thompson. Here’s why she’s hesitant to take him back.

Khloe Kardashian, 33, has a lot to think about. Not only is she the new mom of True Thompson, who was born on April 12, but her boyfriend Tristan Thompson has also been accused of cheating with five different women. While she let him into the delivery room and hasn’t dumped him yet, she’s still withholding her complete forgiveness. “Khloe is waiting to see how many more, if any, side pieces will come forward before she decides whether or not to take back Tristan,” a source close to the Revenge Body host tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She fears that Tristan may have random women across the country, in every NBA town. If that is the case, then Khloe will close the door on any chance of keeping her family together.”

Earlier this week, a report from In Touch claimed that the Cleveland Cavaliers player asked a woman he allegedly slept with if she had a Plan B pill. The pair allegedly slept together while Khloe expecting her first child with the basketball star and they continued to meet up throughout the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s pregnancy. The concept of Tristan having a baby with yet another woman — he already has one with Jordan Craig, whom he dated prior to Khloe — is getting under Khloe’s skin. “She is terrified at the thought of Tristan possibly having gotten another woman pregnant,” our insider adds.

But it’s not just pregnancy that the new mom is worried about. “She is also nervous about something else embarrassing coming out like a sex tape or more pictures of him with other women. Khloe has her team investigating the situation, hunting for any more mistresses and if they find any, it’s over for good.” We’re wishing Khloe and her precious daughter all the best.