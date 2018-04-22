Jay-Z Rubs Cardi B’s Baby Bump & Blesses It At Coachella — Should Beyonce Be Worried?

Jay-Z looked very happy to be in Cardi B’s presence at Coachella in the early morning hours of Apr. 22 and greeted her by rubbing her cute baby bump. Watch the sweet video here!

Jay-Z warmly greeted Cardi B and her baby bump in the artist section of Coachella a little past midnight on the night of Apr. 22 right after he finished performing a duet on stage with his headliner wife, Beyonce! The rapper walked over to the mom-to-be, who looked incredible in a black mesh top over a black bra and matching black skirt and put his hand on her shoulder before briefly touching her adorable bump. Cardi, who’s also performing at Coachella this year, couldn’t stop smiling about his kind act and the huge crowd cheered during the exchange. SEE THE VIDEO OF JAY-Z RUBBING CARDI B’S BABY BUMP HERE!

Although Beyonce didn’t join Jay during his greeting with Cardi, we don’t think she’d have too much of a problem with it! After all, her husband has been fully supporting her Coachella appearances on both weekends of her epic performances and Cardi’s presence at the performance definitely proves she’s loving Queen B as well. Ironically enough, Beyonce’s appearance at last year’s Coachella was cancelled after she found out she was pregnant with her twins.

Cardi’s appearance at the Beyonce concert was most likely her rest period before performing her own set on the second weekend of the popular music festival. The pregnant star has been proudly sporting her bump ever since she announced she was expecting with boyfriend Offset during her recent performance on Saturday Night Live and we’re loving it! Although the due date for her bundle of joy has yet to be confirmed, we still love watching her growing belly and can’t wait to find out more info on the baby-to-be.