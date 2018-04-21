Verne Troyer: 5 Things About The ‘Austin Powers’ Actor Who Died At Age 49

‘Austin Powers’ star Verne Troyer passed away at the age of 49 on Apr. 21 after battling years of alcoholism and suicidal thoughts. Here’s everything you need to know about the popular actor.

Verne Troyer, who gained popularity after appearing in the role of “Mini-Me” in the Austin Powers films, sadly passed away at the age of 49 on Apr. 21. The actor often made headlines over the past few years due to his tough battle with alcoholism and suicidal thoughts and even went to rehab to seek help on more than one occasion. His passing was confirmed in a Facebook post from his official account which also addressed the battles he’s been through. “Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles,” the post read. “Over the years he’s struggle and won, struggle and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much.” Here are five things you should know about Verne.

1.) He was originally from Michigan. His mother was a factory worker and his father was a repair technician. He grew up with two siblings, Davon and Deborah with whom he was raised Amish up until his parents left the religion when he was still a child.

2.) His short height was due to a genetic disorder called achondroplasia. The disorder causes dwarfism and the life expectancy of those who have it is about 10 years less than the average age. Verne’s height was 2 ft 8 in and was considered one of the shortest men in the world.

3.) He was briefly married once. Verne and model Genevieve Gallen became husband and wife on Feb. 22, 2004 but the marriage was annulled the next day. Although their engagement made a lot of headlines, Verne and his attorney denied that there were ever any legit plans and accused Genevieve of making it all to gain money. He later went on to date German-American actress Brittany Powell.

4.) His first big break was as a stunt double. Verne’s first job was in the 1994 film Baby’s Day Out and it led him to appearing in many television shows and other films in which he played animals and small children.

5.) After his most recent hospitalization a week before his death, his team asked for prayers. “Asking you to keep Verne in your thoughts and prayers,” the official statement read. “He’s getting the best care possible and is resting comfortably. Appreciate the support from family, friends, and fans around the world.”