Neri Oxman Spotted Texting Following Reports She Talks To Brad Pitt Every Day On The Phone

Brad Pitt’s new possible flame Neri Oxman was spied busily typing on her phone amid reports that she and the movie star are talking constantly! Take a peek!

Gorgeous and whip-smart! Neri Oxman, Brad Pitt‘s supposed new ladylove-in-the-making was spotted making her way through MIT’s campus on Saturday, April 21, attempting to keep a low profile yet looking as radiant as ever! The professor strolled across the prestigious school’s campus in an all-black ensemble featuring a black overcoat and slacks. She completed the look with some over-sized dark shades and kept her brunette curls in a braided headband as she texted away on her phone.

This new image comes quickly on the heels of an insider claiming she and the 54-year-old movie star are talking constantly lately! “They continue to talk on the phone several times a day and are very infatuated with each other,” a source close to the brilliant academic told Us Weekly. “Their busy schedules are going to be a huge challenge because Neri isn’t going to give up her life in Cambridge or her job at MIT for anyone, even Brad Pitt.”

But the 42-year-old professor’s reservations concerning a possible relationship with Brad don’t end there. “Neri is feeling the pressure of spending time with Brad,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She feels like all eyes are on her in Boston and she is getting more attention than ever before. Friends and family are constantly asking her about Brad which is something that she did not expect. She really likes him a lot, they have great chemistry together so she doesn’t want to mess up a possible incredible relationship. “However, she is not used all the attention and it is making her afraid of falling in love with him.” But…it’s Brad Pitt! Stay tuned for more juicy details on these 2!