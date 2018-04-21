Lamar Odom & Khloe Kardashian: He Wants Her To Give Him Another Chance After Tristan’s Betrayal

If Khloe Kardashian decides to dump Tristan Thompson after he allegedly cheated on her, ex Lamar Odom is desperate to win her back. We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE details.

Throughout Khloe Kardashian‘s pregnancy she couldn’t stop gushing about her love for baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 27. Then her world was blown to pieces when he allegedly cheated on her with a strip club worker five days before she gave birth to their daughter True Thompson on April 12. Now her ex-husband Lamar Odom, 38 wants another chance with the reality star and is even willing to step in and help raise her infant! “Lamar has reached out to Khloe and is begging her to take care of her and her new baby. Lamar thinks Tristan is young, immature and does not deserve Khloe’s love,” a source close to the former LA Laker tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Lamar told Khloe that he feels horrible about the way Tristan treated her and that she deserves happiness with a loyal guy with integrity. Lamar promised he would do everything to keep her and the new baby happy if she would just give him another chance. Lamar has told her he never stopped loving her then asked again for her forgiveness. He told her he is a changed man and he wants another chance,” our insider adds.

The former NBA star seemed pretty resigned to the fact that he would never get another opportunity with Khloe after she became pregnant with Tristan’s baby. He wished her nothing but the best in an interview in February. He told Access Hollywood that “To tell you the truth, it couldn’t happen to a better person. I was really happy for her. If she could take care of a grown man for four years the way she took care of me, I know she could take care of a baby.

That was back when Khloe was head over heels for Tristan and no one had any idea that he could go on to betray her the way he did. Not only was he photographed allegedly kissing then taking strip club worker Lani Blair back to his NYC hotel on Apr. 7, other video emerged of him allegedly kissing and motorboating the boobs of two women in a club in Oct. of 2017. Now Khloe has to make the big decision to either end their romance and stick to co-parenting little True, or forgive him and hope he doesn’t stray again. She at least has Lamar as an option, as he still deeply loves her. Even if he has broken her heart so many times in the past, he’s grown so much from the man he used to be when they were married.