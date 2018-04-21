Khloe Kardashian’s Comparing Herself To Tristan’s Alleged Hookup Lani Blair

Khloe Kardashian can’t seem to get her mind off Tristan Thompson’s alleged hookup Lani Blair, and we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why looking at Lani’s ‘hot’ pics is ‘messing’ with Khloe’s head.

It’s been a rough couple of weeks for Khloe Kardashian, 33. Instead of enjoying her first few moments with her newborn baby True Thompson, she’s been dealing with the infidelity of her baby daddy Tristan Thompson. As many of you may know, Tristan allegedly cheated on Khloe throughout her pregnancy. And while he reportedly stepped out on Koko with multiple women, Khloe can’t seem to stop thinking about of them in particular. And, that one is Lani Blair. If you recall, Lani is allegedly the woman who was seen entering a hotel with Tristan after kissing him on April 7. “Khloe can’t help but compare herself to Lani. She’s seen all the hot pictures of her half-naked, and there’s no denying that she’s got an amazing body,” a source close to Khloe tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“It’s messing with Khloe’s head and making her feel insecure. Everyone has told her to not even look, but Khloe can’t seem to stop herself,” our source continued. And TBH, we don’t blame Khloe. It’s hard not to wonder, especially since she and Tristan are reportedly not on speaking terms. As we previously told you, Khloe reportedly kicked Tristan out of his own home in Cleveland following the scandal, according to Radar Online. Khloe originally moved into Tristan’s place in hopes of it making it easier for him to be available throughout her pregnancy during his busy basketball season with the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, Khloe was so furious with Tristan following the news of his infidelity that she made him leave.

“Tristan is living at a hotel in Cleveland. She kicked him out! She needs time to figure out what to do, but she doesn’t want to be near him right now,” a source explained to the outlet. Sadly, this is not surprising. But, just yesterday, Tristan was spotted smiling as he boarded his team plane en route to Indiana for Game 3 of their playoffs. It’s safe to say he was happy to get out of town! Nevertheless, we wish Khloe the best during this difficult time.