Chelsea Handler, 43, Flaunts Her Butt In A Thong While In Bed — See The Sexy Pic

Chelsea Handler has a lot to worry about, but at least she has a comfy bed to retire to. The 43-year-old tweeted a photo of herself lying on a king-sized mattress while wearing a long-sleeved shirt, and eye mask, and a thong. Honestly, it looks like she’s just having a really good nap, but the caption reveals that she’s actually trying to cope with a very relatable stressor: politics. “Me worrying about the midterms,” she captioned the post.

While Election Day isn’t until Nov. 6, the result of this year’s midterm elections could mean either another two years of Donald Trump going unchecked, or two years of Democrats in the House and Senate fighting against him. There are currently 58 open seats in the House Of Representatives, which is more openings than in any election cycle since 2006. It’s no wonder Chelsea just wants to crawl into bed – there’s a lot on the line!

Me worrying about the midterms pic.twitter.com/owLt4p82r0 — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) April 21, 2018

But while election stress can get to the best of us, Chelsea is actually doing a lot to ensure Democrats come out on top this year. She’s become more engaged with political activism through organizations like EMILY’s List, a nonprofit dedicated to electing women into public office, and the Delta Foundation, a leading LGBTQ+ organization based in Pittsburgh. “I think it’s important for people of privilege, which is what I am, to stick their necks out for marginalized communities,” she explained to Out Magazine. “I think anyone with a platform should be doing the same exact thing.”

She also revealed that she ended her Netflix talk show to focus on activism full-time. “[The election] felt like an emergency situation and I had no other choice. I realized how ill-informed I was — to the point where I never thought a Trump presidency was a possibility. When it became a reality, I decided it was in my best interest to harness my anger and outrage into something a bit more productive,” she said. Rest up Chelsea, because there’s a lot more work to be done!