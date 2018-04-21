Ariana Grande Emotionally Belts ‘No Tears Left To Cry’ At Surprise Coachella Performance

Ariana Grande pleasantly surprised fans when she showed up at Coachella during Kygo’s set on Apr. 20 to give a live debut of her incredible new single ‘No Tears Left To Cry’.

Ariana Grande, 24, gave her fans the thrill of a lifetime when she surprisingly showed up during Kygo‘s Coachella set on Apr. 20 and sang an emotional rendition of her new song, “No Tears Left To Cry.” The talented singer’s appearance in Indio, CA happened just hours after she premiered the music video for the single, which is an uplifting song that hints at the Manchester Attack and talks about drowning out hate and spreading love. In addition to her the new single, Ariana teamed up with Kygo to sing the popular song “Sexual Healing” by Marvin Gaye.

The Coachella performance is the second live performance of the year for Ariana. She performed “Be Alright” for the first time in 2018 at the March for Our Lives gun control rally in Washington D.C. on Mar. 24 and impressed many with her heartfelt vocals and meaningful lyrics. The young star has often expressed her empathy for those going through hard times and it’s helped inspire her many fans along the way.

That empathy was clear in Ariana’s Coachella appearance but her songs were not the only part of the night that became emotional. Kygo dedicated his set to DJ Avicii, who shockingly passed away from unnknown causes earlier the same day. “Today is a very sad day for music,” Kygo said on stage. “Earlier today, I got the news that Avicii passed away, only 28 years old. Avicii was my biggest musical inspiration, and he was the reason I started making music. So I don’t think I would have been on the stage if it wasn’t for him. And I know he has inspired a million other producers out there.” He closed his set with Avicii’s song “Without You.”