Avicii: 5 Things To Know About Celebrated EDM DJ After Sudden Death At 28

Avicii’s sudden death has shocked the entire EDM community. Although he tragically passed away at the young age of 28, Avicii had already accomplished so much during his career.

1. Avicii began producing tracks at the precocious age of 16. From there, it would only be a matter of time before Avicii blew up on the EDM scene. In fact, roughly four years later he’d be the first-ever DJ to headline Radio City Music Hall in 2012. Even Avicii was shocked at his overnight success, admitting in 2016, “It’s been a very crazy journey. I started producing when I was 16. I started touring when I was 18. From that point on, I just jumped into 100 percent.”

2. He was an award-winning DJ. Over his prolific career, he was won two MTV Music Awards, one Billboard Music Award and garnered two Grammy nominations. Recently, he had been nominated for a Billboard Award, just days before his untimely passing.

3. Avicii had some serious health issues prior to his death. After suffering from acute pancreatitis that was partly a result of his excessive drinking, Avicii eventually had his gall bladder and appendix removed, which caused him to cancel a tour in 2014 as part of his efforts to recover. Back in 2016, he eventually quit touring altogether, but still made an effort to record music.

4. His real name was Tim Bergling. Avicii was born in Stockholm, Sweden on Sep. 8, 1989, where he was raised by his parents Klas Bergling and actress Anki Lidén and grew up with siblings Anton, Linda and David.

5. He is responsible for some EDM’s biggest hits. Best known for his hits “Levels,” “Hey Brother,” and “Wake Me Up,” Avicii’s debut album has the rare honor of reaching the top ten on the charts in over 15 countries. In fact, his song “Levels” was Shazamed over 3.5 million times in 2012 alone. Since his passing his publicist Diana Baron has released the following statement, “The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time.”