Tristan Thompson Smiles While Leaving Cleveland Amid Report He’s Living In Hotel Away From Khloe

A seemingly happy Tristan Thompson was spotted boarding the Cleveland Cavaliers team plane on April 19 in route to Indiana for Game 3 of their playoffs! See the pic here!

For Tristan Thompson, the past two weeks have been nothing short of a nightmare. Aside from the birth of his baby girl True Thompson on April 12, Tristan has been in the dog house (he’s reportedly staying in a Cleveland hotel) for cheating on his baby mama Khloe Kardashian with multiple women throughout her pregnancy. However, the Cleveland Cavaliers player appeared to be in good spirits as he was spotted heading to Indiana for a playoff game on Thursday. Tristan was photographed smiling, dressed in a grey tracksuit as he made his way on to the team plane. Maybe he’s excited to get away?!

As we previously told you, Tristan has been in search for a “change of scenery” following his cheating scandal. Unfortunately his infidelity has affected his basketball career as LeBron James reportedly had him benched! “Tristan is very upset that his playing time has been reduced essentially to zero minutes. He thinks he has a lot to offer a team and is considering requesting a trade at the end of the season. All the flack he has been receiving from fans, teammates, and Khloe’s family as a response to his cheating scandal have him feeling that a change of scenery is one of the best options for him to not only get his career back on track, but to show all of his doubters that he can mature as a man,” a source close to the NBA baller shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Although his trip to Indiana is with the Cavs, we’re sure it still feels good to escape the drama! Nevertheless, we’re wishing him and Khloe the best during this difficult time. Take a look at the photo above!