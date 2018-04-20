Stars Celebrating 4/20: Seth Rogen, Snoop Dogg & More Light Up

Well, 4/20 is finally here & some of Hollywood’s finest are really getting into the spirit of this high holiday! Check out your favorite stars enjoying the day’s unofficial festivities here!

Happy 4/20, everyone! Of course, what 4/20 would be complete without the unofficial Ambassador of Weed, Seth Rogen, 36, celebrating up a storm? In addition to posting a picture of himself lighting up in a cloud of smoke on Instagram, Seth wrote on his caption, “Happy 4/20. May you be lucky enough to find yourself somewhere that weed is plentiful and legal.” And if Seth Rogen is weed’s ambassador, Snoop Dogg, 46, is clearly its Patron Saint. In addition to sharing a picture of himself with enjoying the holiday, Snoop also posted a cartoon of him looking like Braveheart, with the caption, “Smokeheart.” We hope he enjoys the FREEDOM that this day entails! Check out more stars offering their best, and highest, wishes on 4/20 in our gallery above!

But these aren’t the only celebs who were flying their 4/20 flag high as a kite today! Rapper Wiz Khalifa, 30, not only posted a picture of him showing his appreciation for weed, he also posted a 4/20 freestyle, which you can check out and watch below. Seriously, you’re not going to want to miss it.

Throughout the years, Miley Cyrus, 25, has been one of the most faithful celebrators of the 4/20 holiday. Not only has she showed pictures of herself enjoying the product, she also has posted some pretty hilarious — uh, we mean dank — memes about the impromptu holiday. Joining her in the past has also been Rihanna, 30, who has posted a slew of pictures of her celebrating her love of marijuana.

We’ll keep you posted as more celebs enjoy the holiday. But for now, have a safe 4/20!