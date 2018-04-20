NSYNC Announces Dirty Pop-Up: When, Where & Everything Else We Know So Far

One of the world’s most iconic boy bands, NSYNC, just revealed they are hosting a full weekend pop-up for their fans. But what does that mean?!



It’s all happening! NSYNC just surprised fans with an exciting announcement on their Twitter account. “Dirty Pop…Up,” reads the tweet posted on Thursday, April 19. Attached to the tweet is a graphic that reads, “NSYNC Dirty Pop-Up” along with the dates April 28 to May 1. There is no further information aside from the city (Los Angeles, California) and a hashtag for fans to use: #TheDirtyPopUp. So, what does this mean?

The NSYNC Dirty Pop-Up will give fans a chance to relive the group’s glory days! Not only will it celebrate the group’s 20-year long career, but also unveil their official capsule merchandise collection. Fans will have “first dibs” to a ton of limited edition merchandise as well as interactive photo ops. Visitors to the pop-up will also get to check a ton of authentic props, costumes, and more used by the group over the years. It sounds very similar to Taylor’s pop-up experience, which took over both New York City and Los Angeles!

Admission to the pop-up is free. The hours are noon to 8pm on Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday, and 4pm to 9pm on Monday, April 30. So far there is no confirmation that any of the group will be at the pop-up, but one can only hope!