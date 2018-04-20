Lil Tay Slams Danielle Bregoli Again Amid Ongoing Feud: ‘F***’ Her — ‘She’s A B****’

Lil Tay is escalating her feud with Danielle Bregoli. The foul-mouthed nine-year-old is going after her again, calling her a b**** in another online tirade.

Danielle Bregoli, 15, has found a massive new enemy in nine-year-old up and coming rapper Lil Tay. The “cash me ousside” teen who goes by Bhad Bhabie nearly came to blows Tay’s fellow Instagram star Wow Vicky, 18, and now the youngster is continuing to taunt Danielle online. In a series of expletive filled IG stories on April 20, she let it be known that the hate is alive and well. Wearing a pair of white rimmed shades and pulling her hair into a pony-tail that covered her face, Tay captioned her video “F*** cash me ousside. She a bich (sic).” Remember, this girl in nine-years-old.

Lil Tay’s mouth — or in this case her fingers — has got her suspended from Twitter for her overuse of the “N” word. But her Instagram is still alive and well with her foul-mouthed rants. She claims to be the youngest flexer in the world, showing off sports cars, wads of cash and says she’s going to be making music with Chief Keef. She’s now been verified on IG with her over 860K followers and that seems to have empowered her all the more to go after Danielle.

The whole beef allegedly started when Danielle found out that Vicky had used a racially derogatory term towards one of her friends at a birthday party. The two women came face to face on Apr. 15 where Bhad Babie attempted to slug Vicky but some bystanders stepped in before anyone got hurt. Tay witnessed it all go down as she’s in Vicky’s posse and went hard on Danielle in a video following the dust-up. She yelled “Broke ass b***h, you can’t fight for sh*t and you a b**h,” with her pal Vicky chiming in, “You try to come for me and my sister?” Tay continues, “Yeah b***h, go back to beating up your mom on Dr. Phil!” referring to the 2016 appearance that put Danielle on the map with her “cash me ousside” catchphrase. Good Lord, where are these girls’ parents?!?